Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

We asked Edi students what they think about limiting in-person teaching to 50 people

By Sophie Butcher
The Tab
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Edinburgh Uni announced that they were capping in-person teaching at 50 people. In practice, this will keep most lectures online and prevent a full return to “normal” uni life. Although, in-person tutorials, seminars, and some smaller lectures should (in theory) be able to go ahead. But what...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#English#The Open University#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Only Vaccinated Students Will be Allowed for In-Person Classes in Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago government has outlined a two-tier system of education for secondary school children as it expressed disappointment that only 25 percent of students had been vaccinated ahead of the virtual re-opening of schools on September 6. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, speaking at a weekly news conference,...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

What were they thinking? Teaching new tricks to an old dog

It has been a long time since I was in grade school. How long? So long that they had “right” and “wrong” answers. No different points of view, no “very fine answers on both sides.”. Tests were fairly simple to mark: Either your answer was right or wrong. Count the...
Dearborn Heights, MIClickOnDetroit.com

School district in Dearborn Heights focuses on teaching students how to socialize in person

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – There are some unconventional innovations as students head back to the classroom after a year of virtual learning. Local 4 visited schools in the Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights and found that academics are taking a temporary backseat to re-teaching basic social skills first as a way to pave the way for basic curriculum-based learning.
ScienceEurekAlert

People look alike if we think they have similar personalities, new study finds

Do Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber look alike? They do if you think they have similar personalities, shows a new study by a team of psychologists. Its findings, which appear in the journal Cognition, reveal that knowledge of a person’s personality can influence the perception of a face’s identity and bias it toward unrelated identities. For example, if Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber, a pair of faces among many tested in the research, have more similar personalities in your mind, then they visually appear more similar to you as well, even if they lack any physical resemblance.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: If we ignore the experts on masks, what are we teaching kids about the role of experts?

We provide an education for the children of our community so that they can obtain the knowledge and skills to become the leaders of our institutions in the future. We value education in specialized fields such as science and medicine so that we will have the best leaders in the world in those fields. Today, the current leaders of our institutions at the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Utah Department of Health all agree: children attending K-12 schools should wear masks this coming school year. This is the unanimous opinion of our leading subject matter experts on this issue.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

What Your Kids’ Teacher Wants You to Know This Year

From excitement to anxiety to sighs of relief, going back to school this year looks a little different for everyone. But, according to a survey by Learning Resources, more than ever, one of the most important things is active parent involvement. In order to get an idea of what that really means, we talked to school teachers across the country (many of whom are parents themselves) and gathered up their best advice for starting and succeeding throughout the school year. Read on to learn more.
Branson, MOOzarks First.com

GO CAPS teaches students about professional first impressions

BRANSON, Mo. – GO CAPS is a high school program that connects students to careers, professionals, and passions. GO CAPS stands for the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Professional Studies. Earlier today, at the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB, GO CAPS facilitator Alisa Cornelison prepared her students for their...
Redlands, CAredlands.edu

We asked students, ‘What are you looking forward to this year?’

The University of Redlands is welcoming College of Arts and Sciences students back to the main campus for the upcoming school year. On August 29—while checking into their residence halls, meeting their roommates, and hauling their minifridges into their rooms—some first-year students took the time to answer the question, “What are you looking forward to this year?” Here are their answers.
Educationrasmussen.edu

I Love Teaching: Preschool Pros Share What They Love About the Job

If you’ve ever considered a job working with little kids, you’ve probably heard some amusing anecdotes about what happens in a room full of preschool-age children. While the moments of levity that come from this setting are certainly a plus, that’s not all that keeps early childhood education (ECE) professionals coming back to work every day.
EducationPosted by
TheConversationAU

The casual staff who do 80% of undergrad teaching need more support — here's a way unis can help

Casual staff do an estimated 80% of undergraduate teaching in Australian universities. Research shows these staff are highly committed, going above and beyond their paid role to assist students. Yet, compared to full-time staff, casuals are often treated as second-class citizens. Casual staff have little institutional support. They lack job security. Read more: More than 70% of academics at some universities are casuals. They're losing work and are cut out of JobKeeper Casual staff are routinely denied professional...
Public HealthMarin Independent Journal

Pandemic has changed ‘We the people’ to ‘I the person’

She sneezed. And then she sneezed again. Both were loud, long and productive, as the medical practitioners say. She didn’t sneeze into her arm like those same practitioners suggest, nor did she sneeze into her blouse (also suggested), nor even into her own hand (not suggested but often done). Instead, she sneezed into one of our clean, starched and previously folded cloth napkins.
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

To the 14 year old who had to forgo school to become a mother

Covid has had a terrible effect on us all as parents. We struggle with how to handle the fear of our little ones returning to school. Let's think about this though. We live in the greatest country in the world. We are educated and know when we have to let go and know that we have done everything we know to do to ensure their safety. We also need to remember we have choice as to whether we engage in virtual learning or in person. I often reflect on children around the world when contemplating my own choices and I was so moved by a women I met at a conference who told me at 14, she was a child bride. I had no understanding how in this day and age, there could still be such cultural bondage. She said she wished desperately to go to school but she was betrothed to an older man at 14 and a mother at 15. She said in underpopulated parts of India, this is not uncommon. I think of her often as I look at my girls who have choice in everything they do and it makes putting them on that bus that much more easier. So, I'm making the lunches, looking for backpacks and a mask every morning because I know every possible precaution has been taken, we have all been vaccinated and life must go on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy