Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to open the season

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will open the season at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the NFL said Wednesday. Jacksonville was selected to host the Sept. 12 game by process of elimination. The NFL stadiums closest to New Orleans – Dallas, Houston and Atlanta – were unavailable because of concerts or football. League rules require the game to be in an NFL stadium, also eliminating such places as the Alamodome in San Antonio and any college stadiums.www.postcrescent.com
