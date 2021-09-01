Tri-Cities Catalytic Converter Thefts Hot Again

The Lewiston Police Department arrested two residents of the Tri-Cities Monday for Grand Theft and possession of multiple drugs. On Monday, LPD responded to Luper Automotive for reports of a transit bus’ catalytic converter being stolen. The part and sensor were estimated to be worth approximately $2,100. Officers on scene looked at surveillance footage that had caught the suspect’s car which had identifying body damage as well as color and out of area license plates. Around 7:00pm that night, the suspect’s vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. Officers were able to identify the passengers in the car as 36-year-old Kyle L. Maplethorpe of Kennewick and 29-year-old Nicolle C. Sutherland of Richland, WA. A third passenger was also inside the vehicle, but were not identified by LPD.Officers determined probable cause to seize the vehicle and apply for a search warrant. The three subjects were free to leave, and stayed at a nearby hotel. When officers searched the vehicle, they located tools and evidence supporting the theft of catalytic converters. Four catalytic converters were also found.200 fentanyl pills were also recovered inside the vehicle, which matched the description of the “Mexican Oxy, Blues, Blueberry” pills the Nez Perce Tribe recently labeled as a “Public Threat Crisis” in a recent statement. Officers went to the motel where the suspects were staying to continue their investigation. At the hotel, 1.2 grams of heroin, 10.4 grams of methamphetamine, and an additional 38 fentanyl pills were recovered. Maplethorpe was arrested and charged with Grand Theft, while Sutherland was arrested and charged with for possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Lewiston Police are asking local businesses and residents to check their vehicles for missing catalytic converters. They are also seeking an information that could assist in the investigation. If you have any information that could help, contact Officer Morbeck at the Lewiston Police department at 208-746-0171.