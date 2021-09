So as you’ve probably noticed, The Leafs Nation is in the process of counting down our Top 20 Leafs Prospects. It’s a lot of fun, and in a time when it’s challenging to be excited about or even like the Leafs, the exercise of ranking the best Leafs of the future certainly put us in a good mood, and hopefully while you’ve been reading them so far, seeing players like Woll or Der-Arguchintsev who have some potential to impact players in the NHL ranked so low gives you hope that prospects still to come will justify some optimism about the organization.