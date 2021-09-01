Kara Lee O’Rourke, age 59 died on Monday, August 23, 2021 in Ocklawaha, Florida. Kara will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband John O’Rourke and her sons Jessie and James Gray. She was a dear stepmother to Elizabeth Guadagno and John O’Rourke Jr. She was a beloved nana to Landon, Beth, Becky and Laine Gray, Morgan and Addyson Guadagno, and Taylor O’Rourke. She is survived by her father Kenneth Schorpp and brother Kenny Schorpp. Predeceased by her mother Joann Hampton and brother Kevin Schorpp.