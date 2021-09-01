Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Randomized trial of hundreds of thousands in Bangladesh finds masking campaign decreased COVID-19 infections

By David Hogberg
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAsZs_0bjWSKKX00


A mask promotion campaign in villages in Bangladesh modestly reduced COVID-19 infections, according to a massive new study that is the first of its kind.

Conducted by researchers from Yale University, Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and nonprofit organization Innovations for Poverty Action, the study employed a randomized controlled trial considered the gold standard in medical research.

"Community-wide masking can be an extremely effective tool to combat COVID," tweeted Jason Abaluck, a Yale professor of economics who co-authored the study.

The researchers randomly assigned 600 villages in Bangladesh to two groups, with households in half of the villages receiving free masks, as well as education and training on proper mask use. The other half of the villages, the control group, did not receive any mask education. Researchers monitored the villages for mask use in the following weeks.

BOOSTER SHOTS COULD BE DESIGNED TO TARGET DELTA VARIANT

The study found that the rate of mask-wearing was about 42% in the treatment villages, but only 13% in the control villages.

Over 335,000 participants in the villages filled out surveys asking if they experienced any COVID-19-like symptoms, and over 27,000 said they had. About 40% of those who said they had symptoms consented to blood tests.

The blood tests revealed that 0.76% of villagers in the control group tested positive for COVID-19 versus 0.69% in the treatment villages, a reduction of 9%.

The “intervention demonstrates a scalable and effective method to promote mask adoption and reduce symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections,” the researchers concluded.

The study also examined surgical masks versus cloth ones. There was no difference in infections among villages that used cloth masks versus control villages, but there was an 11% drop in infections among villages that used surgical masks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The study has several limitations. Because researchers did not take blood samples from those who did not report symptoms, the study was unable to determine if mild or asymptomatic infections were higher among villages with lower rates of mask use. Nor could the study rule out the possibility that those who consented to blood tests were in some important way different between the treatment and control groups, thereby biasing the results.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Covid 19#Surgical Masks#Infectious Diseases#Yale University#Stanford University#Covid#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Hundreds of thousands of Brits chose to skip second jab

The vaccination programme is charging ahead in the UK, but at the same time experts have noticed an increase in vaccine hesitancy—especially when it comes to getting the AstraZeneca jab. While this particular brand has been linked to blood clots, medical professionals have continuously harped on about how the benefits greatly outweigh the risks. Despite their endless appeal, not everyone is convinced.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

COVID-19 Delta Variant Infection Twice As Likely To Result In Hospitalization, Study Finds

A study has found that some people who become infected with the Delta variant rather than the original strain of COVID-19 are twice as likely to be hospitalized. The study, which was published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday, was conducted by researchers in the United Kingdom who aimed to characterize "the severity of the delta variant compared with the alpha variant by determining the relative risk of hospital attendance outcomes."
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Clinical Trial In Bangladesh Shows Masks Stop COVID-19—Sort of

“Massive randomized study is proof that surgical masks limit coronavirus spread,” the Washington Post said of a recent clinical trial conducted in Bangladesh. “Its authors say this provides conclusive, real-world evidence for what laboratory work and other research already strongly suggest: mask-wearing can have a significant impact on limiting the spread of symptomatic covid-19 ...”
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Public HealthPosted by
hillcountrynews

Mask study with more than 340,000 subjects shows how facial coverings prevent spread of COVID-19

A new study from Bangladesh that featured more than 340,000 subjects across 600 villages shows the important role masks play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Bangladesh factories open as economic worries trump virus

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is suffering through its deadliest surge of the pandemic, but you wouldn’t know it looking at its factories, markets and malls. The South Asian nation home to 165 million people has done away with most virus restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen to enthusiastic crowds following weeks of strict measures put in place following the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Sri Lanka Axes Health Minister Over Covid Misinformation As Outbreak Grows

Sri Lanka's president on Monday demoted the health minister who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to battle Covid-19, as coronavirus infections and deaths hit record highs. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said Pavithra Wanniarachchi's health portfolio had been given to Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella who is also the government spokesman.
Worldfoodsafetynews.com

Australian hepatitis A cases from imported dates match UK outbreak strain

Australian officials have reported three hepatitis A infections linked to dates imported from Jordan. The strain is identical to the one that caused an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United Kingdom earlier this year, which was also caused by fresh Medjool dates from Jordan. Dates were recalled by Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer.
ScienceNew York Post

Llama antibodies may neutralize COVID and help prevent infections, lab trial finds

Llama antibodies could be a potent force in preventing infections from contagious COVID-19 variants, a biomedical company has claimed. Researchers from the VIB-UGent Center for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent, Belgium, have found that antibodies extracted from a llama named Winter have neutralized the virus, including its variants, in laboratory testing.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Why COVID-19 breakthrough infections occur

As countries around the world race to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates within their populations, there are reports of fully immunized individuals experiencing breakthrough infections, particularly in the US and UK. A breakthrough infection is a positive COVID case that occurs in an individual who has been fully vaccinated. As it...
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Masking Bangladesh to Prevent COVID-19

"A randomized-trial of community-level mask promotion in rural Bangladesh during COVID-19 shows that the intervention tripled mask usage and reduced symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections, demonstrating that promoting community mask-wearing can improve public health.”. Let’s begin with context and intent. Bangladesh is far smaller and more densely populated, at least in its...
Public HealthTODAY.com

Risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections remains very rare, 3 studies find

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to research on more than 1 million people published Wednesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The findings come as the United States prepares to begin offering booster shots to all Americans later this month — a...
Worldmorningbrew.com

Study in Bangladesh Shows Surgical Masks Limit Covid-19 Infections

A first-of-its-kind study shows “nail in the coffin” proof that surgical masks limit Covid infections. Researchers from Yale and several other organizations ran a massive mask experiment among 340,000+ adults across 600 villages in Bangladesh to assess the impact of community masking on the spread of Covid-19. After eight weeks...
Public Healthyale.edu

In a First, Randomized Study Shows That Masks Reduce COVID-19 Infections

In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities advised against the use of masks by the public, concerned about diverting supplies from healthcare workers and creating a false sense of security that would reduce compliance with public health recommendations like social distancing and hand washing. By April 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had reversed itself; in June, the World Health Organization followed suit. Masks were eventually adopted in much of the world. But evidence of the effectiveness of masks in preventing infection has been limited to lab experiments and healthcare settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy