Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

An obsession with migration figures is about more than just numbers | Jonathan Portes

By Jonathan Portes
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klxfB_0bjWSD9S00
Then Ukip leader Nigel Farage Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA

The “great replacement” – the conspiracy theory that globalist elites are planning to supplant the white population of Europe with Muslim and/or black migrants – was originally formulated by the French white nationalist writer Renaud Camus .

Not unusually, what French history turns into tragedy – the theory inspired the Christchurch mass murderer , Brenton Tarrant – British history prefigures as farce. As far back as the end of the 19th century, the Conservative MP Arthur Brookfield’s “political satire” Simiocracy described how a Liberal government, determined to entrench itself in power, extended the franchise to gorillas, millions of whom arrived from Borneo.

But this wasn’t just a joke; it reflected contemporary debates. “East of Aldgate one walks into a foreign town,” complained William Evans-Gordon, the Conservative MP for Stepney, in 1903, noting that “it is a fact that the settlement of large aggregations of Hebrews in a Christian land has never been successful”.

A century on, The Strange Death of Europe , by the British author and commentator Douglas Murray, is essentially an attenuated version of the great replacement theory for the Telegraph-reading classes. Murray, while distancing himself from Enoch Powell’s inflammatory rhetoric, has long argued that Powell understated the demographic implications of immigration, and repeats Evans-Gordon’s claim, saying : “London has become a foreign country. In 23 of London’s 33 boroughs ‘white Britons’ are now in a minority.” Black or Asian Britons, then, are foreign, even if born here, and whether or not they identify as British – a sentiment Powell also endorsed, of course.

Nevertheless, the argument is still made that being concerned about ethnic and demographic change is somehow not about race: instead it’s about numbers, or the “pace of change”, or “culture”. For example, Lionel Shriver, writing in the Spectator this week, asserted : “This is not all about race … Anywhere, when the proportion of the ‘other’, however they might be defined, crosses a critical and perhaps even quantifiable statistical line, people who were born in a place stop getting excited about all the new ethnic restaurants and start getting pissed off.”

Except that, when it comes down to it, Shriver’s definition of the “other”, is indeed based on race. As she puts it, amid a long litany of complaints about the growing share of the population that is from an ethnic minority background: “The lineages of white Britons in their homeland commonly go back hundreds of years. Yet for the country’s original inhabitants to confront becoming a minority in the UK (perhaps in the 2060s) with any hint of mournfulness, much less consternation, is now racist and beyond the pale.”

Similarly, Sir Paul Collier, an eminent development economist, wrote : “The 2011 census revealed that the indigenous British had become a minority in their own capital.” By “indigenous”, he, like Shriver and Murray, means those classified as “white British”, which includes me, but not, for example, my partner, although our respective immigrant parents arrived in London within a couple of years of each other.

For an intellectual defence of this view we can look to Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at Birkbeck College, who, together with David Goodhart , now a commissioner at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, argues that “racial self-interest”, when it comes to immigration and its impact on demographic change, is not necessarily “racist”. For Kaufmann, that means that it would be rational and legitimate for the UK to give explicit preference to white immigrants, on the grounds that they’d be more acceptable to Shriver’s “original inhabitants”.

Meanwhile, his book Whiteshift has a chapter entitled, apparently without irony, Is the White Genocide Theory Entirely False?. He concludes that there is indeed “truth to the white nationalists’ transformationist charge”, and that the liberal elite is indeed responsible – but it’s not actually a plot to change the country’s racial makeup. Shriver, however, goes all-in on the conspiracy theory, arguing that “for today’s left, non-white cultures must be protected, preserved and promoted, while evil European cultures deserve to be subsumed”.

All of these arguments share a fundamental underpinning: that what we, as citizens, care about when it comes to our fellow citizens is their ethnic background or ancestry; there is something fundamental or innate we get from our ancestors that makes us British, or not; and correspondingly, immigration will, over time, mean that we are (both as individuals and as a country) somehow “less British”.

Even leaving aside conspiracist paranoia, the evidence for this is close to nonexistent. Shriver’s bizarre statistics seem to apply a “one drop of blood” rule to say that if any of your ancestors wasn’t white British, you aren’t one of the “original inhabitants”, whatever that is supposed to mean. In fact, the vast majority of people living here (of whatever background) identify as British (or English, Scottish, Welsh or Northern Irish); and social attitudes have generally been converging, not diverging.

Over the last few years, the British public has become steadily more positive about immigration and its impacts on the UK, as evidenced by the almost complete lack of any backlash against the government’s genuinely courageous decision to offer visas to British national overseas citizens from Hong Kong and their dependents, and, in more recent weeks, by the outpouring of support and sympathy for Afghans seeking refuge here.

So it’s no coincidence that articles such as Shriver’s, and an equally incoherent, albeit slightly less overtly xenophobic example from Clare Foges in the Times, are appearing now, in the midst of the Afghan crisis. Both pay lip-service to the idea of “good” Afghan refugees, but warn that we’ll also have lots more, who “won’t wait to be invited” but instead will be crammed into “smugglers’ lorries and boats”.

Generosity, in other words, is just weakness, and openness makes us vulnerable; xenophobia, by contrast, is simply natural and human. As history shows, there will always be some people who think like this, but that does not mean the rest of us have to.

  • Jonathan Portes is professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Lionel Shriver
Person
Eric Kaufmann
Person
Enoch Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Genocide#London Boroughs#Visas#Globalist#Muslim#French#British#Conservative#Liberal#Hebrews#Christian#Telegraph#Asian#Britons#Birkbeck College#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Biden under pressure as NGO says flights from Afghanistan blocked

Joe Biden’s administration is facing mounting pressure amid reports that several hundred people, including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan. Marina LeGree, the founder and executive director of a small American NGO active in Afghanistan, said 600 to 1,300 people,...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Japanese court summons Kim Jong-un over rights abuse claims

A Japanese court has summoned North Korea’s leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement programme there that described the country as a “paradise on Earth”, a lawyer and plaintiff have said.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hilary Mantel: I am ashamed to live in nation that elected this government

Hilary Mantel has said she feels “ashamed” by the UK government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers and is intending to become an Irish citizen to “become a European again”. In a wide-ranging interview with La Repubblica, the twice Booker prize-winning novelist also gave her view on the monarchy, told...
U.K.Telegraph

Hilary Mantel is right – the idea of ‘Englishness’ is failing

What happens when a national treasure no longer treasures the nation that has lauded her? When the national treasure, a Dame no less, says she may move elsewhere because she is “ashamed to live in a country that has elected a government headed by Boris Johnson”? I am talking, of course, about Hilary Mantel.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Get Brexit done’: Infamous Tory slogan was inspired by disgruntled Yorkshire woman

Boris Johnson’s infamous “Get Brexit Done” slogan was dreamed up after a disgruntled Yorkshire woman first uttered the phrase in a focus group, it has been revealed.The three-word catchphrase – credited with helping the Tories win the 2019 general election – was formulated soon after the woman said it during the session in Bradford, according to the party’s election mastermind Sir Lynton Crosby.“This is not widely known and certainly wouldn’t be claimed by Dominic Cummings but actually there is a lady somewhere in Bradford who in a focus group made the simple request, ‘Can the government just get Brexit done?’”...
IndiaTelegraph

Number of Turks wanting to work in UK more than triples in a year

The number of Turks seeking to come and work in the UK has more than tripled in a year as they seek to exploit the exodus of Europeans after Brexit, official figures show. There were more than 37,000 applications from Turks in the year to June – up from 9,000 in the year to March 2020 and putting Turkey on a par with India for work visa applicants.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
U.K.Telegraph

Earl Spencer on his obsession with finding the shipwreck that changed the English monarchy forever

As a young boy, my enthusiasm for history was awakened by Henrietta Marshall's Our Island Story, a celebration of 2,000 years of England's past. In that book, the sinking of the White Ship in the winter of 1120, and the resulting death of Prince William Adelin, heir to the English throne, was considered such an important tale that it was allocated an entire page - and a colour illustration. I could not have imagined all those years ago that I would some day write my own bestselling account of this monumental maritime disaster - or that I would find myself afloat in Barfleur harbour with a team of archaeologists searching for the White Ship wreck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy