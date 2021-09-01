Cancel
Trade of The Week: Oil Shaky Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

By Lukman Otunuga
fxempire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite bulls dominating the scene last week, both Brent and WTI Crude have posted their first monthly loss since March. The terrible combination of Delta worries and China growth concerns may spell trouble for oil as September kicks off while widespread flooding from Hurricane Ida could keep bears in the vicinity. With these negative themes stacked against oil and clouding the demand outlook, all eyes will be on the highly anticipated OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

