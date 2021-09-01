Cancel
Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi earns a call-up to France squad just WEEKS after leaving the Gunners for Marseille loan - with Adrien Rabiot joining him to replace N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Rabiot have been called up to the France squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The pair will replace Chelsea's N'Golo Kante - who has not 'fully recovered' from an ankle injury - and Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso - who sustained a muscular injury in the left calf'.

France are currently sitting top of Group C after three rounds and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qULFK_0bjWS8p400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9jeJ_0bjWS8p400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26K6Yp_0bjWS8p400
They will feature in Didier Deschamps' side for the World Cup Qualifiers this month

Guendouzi and Rabiot will miss Wednesday's clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, but will join the squad in Strasbourg on Thursday, according to Get Football.

They will train with Didier Deschamps's side ahead of their game against second-placed Ukraine on Saturday.

The pair will then go on to play France's final World Cup qualifier against Finland in Lyon on September 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjzrX_0bjWS8p400
They will replace N'Golo Kante (above) - who has not 'fully recovered' from an ankle injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDfZY_0bjWS8p400
They will also replace Corentin Tolisso - who sustained a muscular injury in the left calf'

Guendouzi - who has captained France at U21 level - will be looking to make his mark on the international stage after promising start to the 2021-2022 campaign.

Guendouzi had been a regular started under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, but fell out of favour following the arrival of Mikel Arteta in December 2019.

As a result, he was shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin last season - making making 24 appearances and scoring two goals before hit with injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSrAD_0bjWS8p400
Guendouzi and Rabiot will miss Wednesday's clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, but will join the squad in Strasbourg on Thursday

He has subsequently joined Marseille on a season-long loan deal and it is believed he could sign permanently next summer.

Guendouzi will be hopeful of landing a full-time contract with the Ligue 1 side - having played in all four of Marseille's opening games, scoring once and registering an assist.

Meanwhile, Rabiot - who has 19 caps - will return to the squad after initially being left out by Deschamps.

It is believed the French manager left him out because he was absent from Juventus' Serie A season opener.

However, after starting against Empoli on Saturday, Rabiot was called on to represent France in their upcoming qualifiers.

