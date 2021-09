If you have been meaning to try out Pokémon Unite but still have not gotten the chance, today might be a good day to do so, since it’s your last chance to secure a free Zeraora. Known as the “Thunderclap Pokémon,” Zeraora is an electric type Mythical Pokémon that was originally introduced in the seventh generation games. Pokémon Unite players who have logged on any day between July 21st (the game’s launch date) and today get access to Zeraora for free, so if you have been putting off trying the game, today is your last day to get a free character just for logging on. You can see the initial reveal of free Zeraora in the tweet below, which came from the game’s official Twitter account.