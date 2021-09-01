Cancel
Kilmarnock, VA

Fund drive begins for community disc golf course

Rappahannock Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITMANS CORNER—A group of disc golf enthusiasts are creating a free community course in Lancaster County. Davy Nichols of White Stone, along with five of his friends and fellow players, are raising money for the new Deadrise Disc Golf at King Carter near Kilmarnock. The course will use the old driving range and part of the ninth hole at the former King Carter Golf Course. Owner Jimmie Carter has donated the land and will maintain the grounds and the Hills Quarter homeowners’ association has given its approval.

