Saints vs. Packers Week 1 matchup to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will open up their 2021 regular season at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the NFL announced on Wednesday. Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com were the first to report the venue change. This game will remain in the same time slot on Sept. 12 with kickoff occurring at 4:25 ET. Originally, this game was to be held at the Saints' Caesars Superdome, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ida has forced the league to move the game out of New Orleans and could potentially keep the team out of New Orleans for a month as Louisiana continues to recover from the storm.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0