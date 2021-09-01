Cancel
Weems, VA

Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry to debate at Christ Church on Sept. 19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry will appear in a dramatic living history presentation at 4 p.m. September 19 at Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Historical interpreters Bill Barker as Jefferson and Richard Schumann as Henry will recreate a famous debate between the two statesmen that brought religious liberty to Virginia and the new nation and that continues to shape modern conceptions of church and state, reported Foundation for Historic Christ Church executive director Robert J. Teagle.

