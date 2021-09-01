Cancel
Education

Student journal launches online venture

By Brett Milano/HLS Correspondent
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its history, the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy has added an online component. The new venture, to be called JLPP: Per Curiam, launched at the end of August with an online symposium highlighting Justice Clarence Thomas’s 30th anniversary on the Supreme Court. The inaugural content features essays and interviews with prominent former law clerks of Justice Thomas, including numerous Harvard Law School alumni.

