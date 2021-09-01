Student journal launches online venture
For the first time in its history, the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy has added an online component. The new venture, to be called JLPP: Per Curiam, launched at the end of August with an online symposium highlighting Justice Clarence Thomas’s 30th anniversary on the Supreme Court. The inaugural content features essays and interviews with prominent former law clerks of Justice Thomas, including numerous Harvard Law School alumni.today.law.harvard.edu
Comments / 0