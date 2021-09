Foen Peng joins the Biology Department as an assistant professor. Peng grew up in rural mainland China and is a first-generation college student. He completed a B.S. degree in urban and rural planning and resource management in Shanghai. Peng later came to the United States and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Washington, where he studied evolutionary biology and plant genetics. He also initiated and co-led a diversity initiative working group in the University’s Biology Department that suggested changes for improving recruitment practices and providing better support for graduate students from underrepresented backgrounds. Prior to coming to Haverford, Peng was a postdoctoral fellow in genomics research at the University of Connecticut. His research is focused on understanding how multiple traits in plant species evolve coherently in response to a particular selective pressure.