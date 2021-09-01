This lakeside estate is the most expensive home for sale in Washington. Look inside

The beautiful Balsam model features a covered front & side porch that are perfect to have guests enjoy some time outside. Upgraded the Designer Package! Plus, the open floor plan features a huge kitchen open to the dining and living space. Upgraded to the designer package. Off to the side of the kitchen, there is enough nice desk area for all your organizing needs. Closet space is everywhere inside this home. Inside this home you'll find with stunning kitchen cabinets, beautiful Shaw vinyl flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen, laundry baths & hallways. In the large bathrooms there are quartz counters. Outside includes a covered patio too!Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.