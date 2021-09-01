Movie review: Tired tropes strike flat note in ‘Cinderella’ musical

From Disney's Cinderella in 1950, all the way to Kenneth Branaugh's version of the glass-slippered princess in 2015, with a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical version added in for good measure and everything in between - there hasn't been a truly fun version of the film that has taken on some great social issues quite like Cannon's version. It's usually a woe-is-me tale of an unlucky poor woman who is treated terribly and is basically saved by a handsome, wealthy prince by the end of the story. That's not the case at all with this Cinderella film and plays out at quite the opposite in a twist of events. These elements along with the groovy music selection make this one of the best Disney remakes yet. And that statement comes from someone who has vehemently disliked every single Disney live-action remake until Cruella made her punk-rock debut in early 2021.