Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The ABCs of Vitamins

By From the Editor
columbiametro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has a flock of chickens to thank for the discovery of vitamins and, with time, vitamin supplements. Back in the 1880s, a scientist named Christiaan Eijkman studied chickens because he found they could develop a beriberi-like condition. Beriberi is a disease with two types: wet and dry. Wet beriberi affects the heart and circulatory system and can cause heart failure. Dry beriberi damages nerves, resulting in the loss of feeling in the legs.

columbiametro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Soluble Vitamins#Vitamins C#B Vitamins#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Polish#B3#B5#B6#B7#B9#B10#B11#Wernicke Korsakoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthspring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

The most popular supplement in America isn't Vitamin C or a multivitamin—it's Vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates your calcium levels, vital for healthy bones, and facilitates normal immune system function. (In that regard, it has been promoted by some as a barrier against COVID-19.) Dr. Anthony Fauci takes Vitamin D supplements, because he says he has a lack of it. So how do you know if you need it too? "Lack of vitamin D is not quite as obvious in adults," says the Cleveland Clinic. "Signs and symptoms might include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
FitnessYoga Journal

7 Signs You’re Missing Some Key Vitamins

You eat a balanced diet (or you try to, at least!), you take note of how many servings of fruits, veggies, protein and key nutrients you’re getting — but are you really getting all of the vitamins you need? If you pop a multivitamin every morning, you probably think you’re covered. But vitamin deficiencies can sneak up on you, even when you think you’re doing everything right and take a toll on day-to-day signs of health you take for granted.
ScienceMedical News Today

HIV and vitamin D deficiency: What is the link?

People living with HIV have an increased risk of insufficient vitamin D levels, or a vitamin D deficiency. This may be due to side effects of antiretroviral therapy, which is any HIV treatment that combines two or more drugs. Research from 2019 notes that vitamin D deficiency is common across...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
HealthPsych Centra

9 Vitamin and Nutritional Deficiencies That May Cause Depression

Research suggests that some nutrient deficiencies, such as vitamins D and B12, are linked to a higher risk of depression. Depression is a mental health condition that causes symptoms such as low mood, sadness, and irritability. These symptoms occur nearly every day consecutively over a course of 1 week. Major...
Healthtriathlete.com

When to Take Your Vitamins and Supplements

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually at $49 for Triathlete and $99 for Outside+. When it comes to taking vitamins and supplements, it turns out the ‘when’ is just as important as the ‘what.’ But, the good news is that nailing down the best time to take your vitamins isn’t rocket science either.
Healthkitsapdailynews.com

10 Best Liver Health Supplements to Detox and Cleanse Safely

The liver regulates many health aspects. It is vital for the optimal performance of your body and adequately detoxifies it. This is one of the many reasons why liver health is of utmost importance. The largest organ in our body is the liver, and its size is similar to a...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health, Says Dietitian

Bananas are the most popular fresh fruit in the United States and globally. Recent USDA data shows that we eat, on average, more than 13 pounds of bananas per person per year. That's good news since the world's largest herbaceous plant provides numerous surprising health benefits. Here are some banana...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

5 Vitamins and Minerals Your Body Needs for Healthy Aging, According to an OB/GYN

What you body needs in terms of nutrition will change as you get older. Essential vitamins and minerals become even more crucial to your overall health and immunity. Mary Claire Haver, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Galveston, Texas, recently took to TikTok to share five nutritional elements your body craves to support healthy aging. Dr. Haver, who has studied the link between diet and menopause, names five vitamins and minerals as well as gut-healthy probiotics.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Food to Eat for a Sharper Brain, Says Dietitian

When you think of brain food, does wild sockeye salmon come to mind? If it doesn't, we encourage you to think again. As Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, and co-founder of Culina Health points out, adequate consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can help us retain information as we're learning it. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, herring, and sardines are all rich sources of two types of omega-3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy