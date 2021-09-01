The ABCs of Vitamins
The world has a flock of chickens to thank for the discovery of vitamins and, with time, vitamin supplements. Back in the 1880s, a scientist named Christiaan Eijkman studied chickens because he found they could develop a beriberi-like condition. Beriberi is a disease with two types: wet and dry. Wet beriberi affects the heart and circulatory system and can cause heart failure. Dry beriberi damages nerves, resulting in the loss of feeling in the legs.columbiametro.com
Comments / 0