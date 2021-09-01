Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

Schroeder Named MRC Coach of the Year

By Talia Milavetz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelle Plaine’s head cross country coach Steve Schroeder was unanimously selected as the Minnesota River Conference Coach of Year. Schroeder is entering his 22nd season as a coach for the Belle Plaine High School Cross Country Team. Before that, he coached in North Dakota for six years, Western Minnesota for five years, and the Twin Cities for several years. In addition to coaching, he currently teaches science in the Belle Plaine School District.

