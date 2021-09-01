Sheriff’s office plans switch in dispatch software vendors
HEATHSVILLE—Northumberland County on Wednesday, August 25, took the first steps toward replacing its vendor for a computer aided dispatch (CAD) system. At a special called meeting of the board of supervisors, Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp and communications supervisor Jennifer Packett laid out the issues with the current vendor, SOMA Global, which was contracted to provide CAD and a records management system (RMS) in 2018.rrecord.com
