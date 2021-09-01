A restoration of professional standards for lawyers

The primary necessity of an effective con is to have the mark believe the conman’s assertion. That is the hard part. The mark has to believe that the result is possible, even if it sounds far-fetched. Even though Donald Trump lost the electoral vote to Joe Biden, 306 to 232, Trump insisted that he really won, and the election was stolen. Millions of voters believed this claim, but Judge Linda V. Parker of the federal district court in Detroit might finally have issued the decision that resolves a legal dispute on the matter.