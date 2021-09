Baritones produce deep and dreamy tones and have done so since the 1950s. Baritone guitars are larger and heavier than regular guitars. They may not be for everyone but for those who need a creative boost and are inquisitive about extending their musical ability, these extraordinary guitars don’t disappoint. Baritones just can’t be substituted by any other instrument and promise to be a friend for life. Choosing a baritone requires similar considerations to choosing a regular guitar. Not only is the size and weight important but deciding whether an acoustic or electric option is the best fit for you also needs to be thought through. We’ve listed some of the best baritone guitars in 2021 to help you match up specs and suitability. You definitely won’t be lacking inspiration for your next finger-strutting riff with one of these.