Franklin, ID

DEQ lifts air pollution forecast and caution for Caribou, Franklin and Oneida

 6 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 9/2/21: The Idaho DEQ has lifted the Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Caribou, Franklin, and Oneida of improved air quality.

Burning restrictions are being lifted.

Air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category with clearing smoke the rest of the day.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Caribou, Franklin and Oneida Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, with the National Weather Service expecting heavy smoke through today with clearing expected tonight. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

This includes, but is not limited to:

  • Solid waste (e.g., rubbish, tree leaves, yard trimmings, and gardening waste) if no scheduled house-to-house solid waste collection service is available and the burning is conducted on the property where the waste was generated
  • Tree leaves, yard trimmings, or gardening waste if allowed by local ordinance or rule and conducted on the property where the waste was generated
  • Recreational campfires
  • Ceremonial fires
  • Small fires set for hand-warming purposes
  • Weed control along fence lines, canal banks, and ditch banks
  • Crop residue disposal (agricultural burning activities)

The post DEQ lifts air pollution forecast and caution for Caribou, Franklin and Oneida appeared first on Local News 8 .

