Painless, Silent Organ Damage Seen in Large ‘Long Hauler’ Study

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid survivors are at increased risk for acute kidney injury. Kidney damage is painless and silent, and it’s the latest ailment to be identified afflicting a large swath of. Injury to the blood-filtering organ can occur among people who recover from the coronavirus at home, and escalates with the severity of Covid, a study found. Even non-hospitalized patients with no renal problems have almost a twofold higher risk of developing end-stage kidney disease, compared with someone who never had Covid.

‘Long COVID’ linked to kidney damage, study finds

Research continues to mount indicating that many people who’ve had COVID-19 go on to suffer a range of adverse conditions months after their initial infections. In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found a big decline in kidney function among those dubbed COVID-19 long-haulers — and even among those who had mild infections of the virus.
