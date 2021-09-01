Cancel
Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.

