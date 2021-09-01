Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.