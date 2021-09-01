WATCH: Climate impact on wet weather trends

Hurricane Ida is a stark warning about how climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, more intense and deadlier. The storm caused unprecedented destruction from Gulf states to the Northeast and killed over 60 people, although the death toll is still rising as recovery efforts continue. In western states, another weather crisis: ongoing wildfires caused by droughts and heat waves. This hour, we examine the connection between climate change and severe weather, and if we can still mitigate it. We’ll also discuss climate resilience and how we can prepare and adapt to a more extreme world. Our guests are Penn State University climate scientist MICHAEL MANN and Tulane University climate adaptation researcher JESSE KEENAN. But first, tornadoes caused by Ida’s remnants ripped through towns in New Jersey. We’ll talk with Harrison Township Mayor LOUIS MANZO about how the community of Mullica Hill is coping with the devastation.