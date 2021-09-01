Cancel
WATCH: Climate impact on wet weather trends

 6 days ago

A look ahead to the first day. The woman pulled a gun at a gas station, police say. It's been 18 months since the last Honor Flight.

Door County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Storms produce large hail, high winds and power outages

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Storms produced large hail and high winds Tuesday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says storms downed trees at Peninsula State Park. The park is open, but Eagle Bluff Lighthouse is closed. Gibraltar Fire-Rescue posted on Facebook that Highway 42 is closed between County...
Henderson, ILWest Central Reporter

Some trees weather wet soils, floods better than others

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign issued the following announcement on Sept. 6. Fall is a great time to plant trees, many of which are originally grown at a nursery either in a plastic container or in the ground before they are balled and burlapped. How the tree is grown in its first years and then planted affects the long-term health of the tree.
Environmentmanchesterinklink.com

Tuesday’s weather: Temps warming today with fair weather on tap

Tonight: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday: Some sun & more humid with a late-day thunderstorm High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph. Wednesday night: Cloudy, warm & humid with showers & thunderstorms Low 69 Winds: S 10-15 mph. Thursday: Few showers and turning less humid High 77...
Agricultureswillinoisnews.com

Some trees weather wet soils, floods better than others

EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Wet weather expected to return by midweek

Tuesday will be a pleasant day to ease back into the workweek. Temperatures heading out the door will feel cool in the 50s. Temperatures will move to an above-average high in the low 80s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine can be expected throughout the day. A cold front will move...
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Some wet weather Wednesday but a long dry stretch lies ahead

A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday morning, and the result will be a period of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. We expect some sunshine to return during the afternoon, but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Despite the damp start to the day, a beautiful evening is on the way.
Environmentdtnpf.com

Early Harvest Weather Remains Beneficial Despite Active Pattern

Active weather at the end of August was too late to help some of the corn and soybean crop, but put a good dent into the ongoing drought across the Upper Midwest. Much of Minnesota, northern Iowa, the eastern Dakotas, and eastern Nebraska have found relief from the dryness that has plagued much of the area since springtime.
EnvironmentPosted by
WHYY

Extreme weather and climate resilience

Hurricane Ida is a stark warning about how climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, more intense and deadlier. The storm caused unprecedented destruction from Gulf states to the Northeast and killed over 60 people, although the death toll is still rising as recovery efforts continue. In western states, another weather crisis: ongoing wildfires caused by droughts and heat waves. This hour, we examine the connection between climate change and severe weather, and if we can still mitigate it. We’ll also discuss climate resilience and how we can prepare and adapt to a more extreme world. Our guests are Penn State University climate scientist MICHAEL MANN and Tulane University climate adaptation researcher JESSE KEENAN. But first, tornadoes caused by Ida’s remnants ripped through towns in New Jersey. We’ll talk with Harrison Township Mayor LOUIS MANZO about how the community of Mullica Hill is coping with the devastation.

Comments / 0

