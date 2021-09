We're just a week into a new North Dakota high school football season and there's already some angst growing in the coaching ranks on the new classification system. There will always be haves and have nots in football. But the new look Class 11B is a prime example of why new classes were not needed. Sargent County, a co-op of Milnor, Gwinner and Forman has just 25 players. One of their opponents this year is Central Cass, who has 25 seniors alone.