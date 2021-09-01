Tanger Outlets Charleston hosting Labor Day Block Party
Tanger Outlets Charleston is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party and Farmers Market on Sunday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including music, karaoke, food trucks and a variety of local farmers and vendors.
All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Charleston during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Calvin Klein, American Eagle and Under Armour. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlet.com/charleston/deals.
WHAT: Tanger Outlets Charleston Labor Day Block Party
Activities include music, karaoke, food trucks, local vendors and more!
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Charleston
4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd.
N. Charleston, SC 29418
HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting tangeroutlet.com/charleston/deals.
Connect with Tanger Outlets Charleston on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlet.com/charleston.
