Charleston, SC

Tanger Outlets Charleston hosting Labor Day Block Party

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 6 days ago

Tanger Outlets Charleston is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party and Farmers Market on Sunday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including music, karaoke, food trucks and a variety of local farmers and vendors.

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Charleston during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Calvin Klein, American Eagle and Under Armour. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlet.com/charleston/deals.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Charleston Labor Day Block Party

Activities include music, karaoke, food trucks, local vendors and more!

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Charleston

4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

N. Charleston, SC 29418

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting tangeroutlet.com/charleston/deals.

Connect with Tanger Outlets Charleston on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlet.com/charleston.

Comments / 0

 

Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
807
Followers
195
Post
8K+
Views
We list the best events in town for all ages.

Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
