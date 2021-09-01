Cancel
Wake Forest, NC

Graycliff Capital Enters Triangle Market with Encore at Heritage, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Wake Forest

By GroundBreak Staff Report
groundbreakcarolinas.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville (S.C.)-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, announces the development of Encore at Heritage Apartments – Luxury Apartment Homes in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Graycliff has developed multiple luxury apartment communities throughout the Carolinas in recent years, however, Encore at Heritage Apartments marks the firm’s first multi-family investment in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metro area. The 100-percent elevator served mid-rise is conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from downtown Raleigh.

