Raymond James Delays Office Return Amid Florida Virus Surge

By Matthew Monks (Bloomberg)
wealthmanagement.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond James Financial Inc. has pushed back its return-to-office date to the middle of October as the coronavirus surges in its home state of Florida. The St. Petersburg-based firm has told workers they don’t have to return to the office until Oct. 11, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm had initially wanted some workers to return to work next week, one person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

