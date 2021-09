As fall arrives once again, Aggieland can take part in Texas’s holy trinity; beer, food, and football. It only takes those three words to get people interested, and Century Square aims to provide locals with that and much more with the return of their pop-up Biergarten starting Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. and continuing throughout the weekend. Century Square Biergarten will also be returning every weekend even during away games, so there’s something to look forward to at the end of every week!