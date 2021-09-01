Aquarium Age: September 2021
To be completely honest, September is sluggish, so it won’t be easy to gain autumnal momentum. There’s nothing wrong about its days and nights, although there are bound to be more than a few difficult moments. The sluggishness is more about September’s overall energy field; we are used to September being its own kind of new year—it has that back-to-school and vacation-is-over frequency that signals the start of a new phase. But this September, the days and nights are inclined to move at the speed of slow, especially when you add in concerns about the delta variant and a natural reticence to become engaged in too many social interactions. However, there are plenty of lively interactions among the planets and no pernicious obstacles impede forward motion—Mercury Retrograde doesn’t happen until the end of the month.catalystmagazine.net
Comments / 0