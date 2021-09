It’s been a relatively long time since we last saw James Bond on the big screen. While audiences at this point have been conditioned to expect a new 007 adventure to hit theaters every three or four years, the wait since the release of Sam Mendes’ Spectre has gone on nearly six years, largely because of delays due to the pandemic. Fans have been forced to be extra patient during this time, but soon all of that patience will pay off, as Cary Fukunaga’s No Time To Die is right around the corner – and today we have extra reason to be hyped thanks to extended footage that was just shown at CinemaCon.