By understanding risk factors and warning signs, individual efforts can prevent suicide (Guest viewpoint)
Preventing suicide is a fundamental commitment of the Mental Health Association (MHA). As an organization dedicated to mental health, we are in a unique position to raise the topic, share information and encourage open conversations. Each year during September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we embrace the opportunity to educate our community about things we all can do to be more aware of the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal behavior. We share ideas for how to be there – for our family, friends, neighbors and co-workers – to prevent suicide.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0