Mental Health

By understanding risk factors and warning signs, individual efforts can prevent suicide (Guest viewpoint)

By Sara Kendall
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Preventing suicide is a fundamental commitment of the Mental Health Association (MHA). As an organization dedicated to mental health, we are in a unique position to raise the topic, share information and encourage open conversations. Each year during September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we embrace the opportunity to educate our community about things we all can do to be more aware of the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal behavior. We share ideas for how to be there – for our family, friends, neighbors and co-workers – to prevent suicide.

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Mental Health
Health
