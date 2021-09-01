The Texarkana Texas Police Wants You, To Be An Officer

A major wreck on I-30 West Bound through Texarkana is a mess right now as at least seven vehicle crashes have occurred within the last hour, according to DPS authorities. Traffic is being affected in both directions on I-30. At least two of those crashes have included multiple 18-wheeler trucks. All but one of them are on the westbound side between Stateline Avenue and the Cowhorn Creek overpass, but traffic is also backed up on the eastbound side as people are slowing down to look at what's going on on the other side of the road.