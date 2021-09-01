Cancel
'Hello waistline!' Paris Fury proudly displays her post-partum physique as she slips into cut-off denim shorts just three weeks after giving birth to daughter Athena

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
She welcomed her sixth child Athena with her professional boxer husband last month.

And Paris Fury, 31, proudly showed off her post-partum figure just three weeks after giving birth in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of herself a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes shorts and a black and white Disney T-shirt, Paris wrote: 'Hey, hello waistline after a long time lol.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gW2y3_0bjWHoMk00
'Hello waistline!' Paris Fury, 31, proudly showed off her stunning figure as she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts on Instagram on Wednesday just three weeks after giving birth

The wife of sportsman Tyson Fury, 33, could be seen standing in her dressing room as she wore her hair in a high bun.

She had on a pair of dark sunglasses as the bright sunshine poured in through the window.

She crossed her long slender legs as she stood with her hands towards the back of her hips and confidently posed for the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWmwc_0bjWHoMk00
Doting mother: Paris shares children Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 16 months, with Tyson (pictured July)

Paris, who shares Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 16 months, with Tyson, welcomed daughter Athena on Sunday August 8.

The newborn had been in and out of the ICU since she was born and at one point needed a ventilator to help with her breathing.

Paris and Tyson have shared no further details on the cause, but the devoted mum has been keeping her social media followers updated with how Athena has been doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRYal_0bjWHoMk00
She's home! Paris shared a sweet snap of her holding her 11-day-old daughter at home on Thursday, after returning home from hospital following a stay in ICU last month

Paris shared a sweet snap of her holding her 11-day-old daughter at home for the first time on Thursday, after leaving intensive care, whilst also sharing a video of her baby in her cot, captioning the sweet footage: 'can't believe we're home, dad off to training camp so just me and me girl in the room tonight. She so tiny in her bedroom cot.'

And proud father Tyson revealed on his Instagram Story that she's 'on the mend'.

Speaking to the camera as he fed Athena a bottle, he said: 'Just feeding my little girl, off the ICU, on the mend. Should be going home soon!

'Thank you to God, thank you to all the doctors and nurses who's helped her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GsPL_0bjWHoMk00
Precious: In a video last month, Paris posted an adorable clip of Athena laying on a pink blanket and wearing a white onesie and headband

Athena was dead for three minutes before being resuscitated by 'miracle workers' at Liverpool children's hospital.

Tyson's father John revealed that things had been touch and go.

'It's been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we've had a lot to deal with,' John told BT Sport.

'But we've come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they're the best children's hospital in the country if not the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Lr0v_0bjWHoMk00
Good news: While still in hospital, Tyson was pictured on Instagram feeding Athena a bottle and said: 'Just feeding my little girl, off the ICU, on the mend. Should be going home soon!' 

