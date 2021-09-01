Cancel
Internet

Twitter Tests Safety Mode To Block Internet Trolls

By AFP News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter on Wednesday announced it is testing a new feature that automatically blocks hateful messages, as the US site comes under increasing pressure to protect its users from online abuse. Users who activate the new Safety Mode will see their "mentions" filtered for seven days so that they don't see...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

