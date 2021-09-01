Cancel
TV Shows

Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in September 2021

By Adam Chitwood
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new month, which means a new library of movies and TV shows being added to the HBO Max streaming service. As has occurred every month this year, September brings brand new Warner Bros. movies to HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters. Aquaman and The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan returns to his horror roots with the original horror film Malignant, which hits HBO Max on September 10th. And Clint Eastwood’s new drama Cry Macho, which he both directs and stars in, arrives on HBO Max on September 17th.

