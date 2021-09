Floored Faces release Kool Hangs on Nov. 12. So can you hang with it? Are you kool? Yeah, probably. The Seattle-based trio are hardly barring entry when it comes to the flowing, nine-song/34-minute offering that is their second long-player in two years’ time, comprised of catchy — sometimes angular like opener “Shoot the Ground” (premiering below), sometimes aggressive like “Upended,” sometimes desert-hooky like “Now You See It” and sometimes very much of their geography like “I’d Be Broke” and “Out of the Ground” — tracks likewise warm in tone and melody. There’s a linear course, and a narrative underpinning to boot, but even if you just put the record on and let it roll out, it’s ready and willing to carry you along its utterly manageable course. So yeah, you can hang. How do you feel about the ’90s?