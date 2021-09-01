South Florida Class Action Accuses Robinhood of Profiting Billions by Misleading Customers

(L-R)Josh Jones and Louis Mendez of Bressler Amery & Ross. Courtesy photos. In the last two months, plaintiffs have filed at least 35 purported class actions against debt collectors in Alabama, Florida and Georgia federal courts. Each of the complaints alleges the defendants violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) by providing the plaintiff’s confidential information to a third-party “mail house.” Each also seeks statutory damages not to exceed $1,000 for each alleged violation on behalf of a class of purportedly similarly situated individuals. And it seems certain this is but the first wave in what could become an avalanche of similar cases.