Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Okefenokee Fans Hope Court Ruling On Water Protection Rules Stops Mine

By Stanley Dunlap
GPB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reversal of a Trump administration rule that rolled back waterway protections is giving environmentalists new hope that a proposed strip mine near the Okefenokee Swamp and many other development plans near stream beds will no longer skirt federal regulation. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez of Arizona ruled Monday that...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Clean Water#Water Conservation#Mining Equipment#Water District#Okefenokee Fans Hope#Twin Pines Minerals#Southeast#Defenders Of Wildlife#Dupont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
U.S. Politicsdrgnews.com

Keep “Navigable” in the New WOTUS Rule

The American Farm Bureau submitted recommendations on the definition of “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS. The organization filed its recommendations with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. The EPA announced in June that it intended to revise the definition of WOTUS and solicited pre-proposal recommendations. In its recommendations, Farm Bureau expressed disappointment in the EPA’s decision to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and explains why the rule should be left in place. “To correct the fatal flaws in the 2015 WOTUS Rule, the Agencies carefully struck ‘a reasonable and appropriate balance between Federal and State waters’ that is ‘intended to ensure that the agencies operate within the scope of the federal government’s authority over navigable waters.’ AFB says the agencies can ensure clean water for all Americans through a blend of the Clean Water Act’s regulatory and non-regulatory approaches, just as Congress intended. Farm Bureau wants new regulations to meet several recommendations, including adhering to Supreme Court precedents, define WOTUS in clear terms that are easy to apply in the field, limits jurisdiction over non-navigable tributaries, and several others. “Any attempt to regulate typically dry low spots on farmland and pastures as ‘jurisdictional‘ waters would constitute overly burdensome regulations,” Farm Bureau also says in its recommendations.
Texas StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Justice Department to protect women seeking an abortion in Texas

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is exploring “all options” to challenge Texas’ restrictive abortion law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday, as he vowed to provide support to abortion clinics that are “under attack” in the state and to protect those seeking and providing reproductive health services. The move by...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Which States Continue To Ban Evictions After Supreme Court Moratorium Ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium extension last week, putting millions of renters at risk of being homeless. It was recently estimated by investment bank Goldman Sachs that 750,000 American renters could be evicted by the end of the year if no help is given. But any action on a national scale to either extend the eviction moratorium or provide aid to the millions of renters must come from Congress after the Supreme Court ruling.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rebukes Biden twice

This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
U.S. Politicsnaturalresourcereport.com

Stop abusing wilderness rules to push unrelated climate laws

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) denounced the administration’s elevated focus on federal wilderness designations as an overly-broad tool for reaching climate goals and targets laid out under the America the Beautiful conservation campaign. President Biden’s proclamation named September 2021 as National Wilderness Month, and...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Biden: Supreme Court Abortion Ruling ‘Insults the Rule of Law’

President Joe Biden condemned a ruling by the Supreme Court on Texas’ Heartbeat Act Thursday, saying the court’s decision “insults the rule of law.”. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 late Wednesday night to deny abortion providers’ requests for injunctive relief against Texas’ new law banning abortion after 6 weeks. The president weighed in on the ruling Thursday morning, calling it an “unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade.”
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Water ruling gives hope to opponents of Georgia mine plan

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has struck down a Trump-era rule that eliminated federal protections for some wetlands and streams. The ruling Monday is giving hope to opponents of a proposed mine outside the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge in southeast Georgia. The rule tossed out by a federal judge...
U.S. Politicsnewspressnow.com

Ruling raises the stakes on water rules

Water flows in one direction. It goes downhill, taking the path of least resistance. Regulations follow the same principle. Just find a sympathetic judge and an administration that sees the world as you do. The next thing you know, the old regulations are tossed out and you’re in business. It’s...
IndustryPosted by
MinnPost

EPA nixes Minnesota Legislature’s bid to relax feedlot regulations

When Minnesota legislators relaxed manure regulations for the state’s largest animal feedlots earlier this year, they noted federal regulators could veto the changes. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday exercised that option, reinstating the original permit that was written by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in an effort to stem water pollution. In a letter to the MPCA, Cheryl Newton, acting regional administrator for EPA Region 5 in Chicago, said the law would be an “improper modification to MPCA’s authority to implement” federal clean-water law.
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Court Rejects Trump Clean Water Rule With ‘Significant’ Arizona Impact

WASHINGTON – Environmental groups welcomed a federal judge’s decision this week to overturn Trump-era clean-water regulations that were so narrow that many waterways in Arizona ended up being excluded from federal oversight. The Monday ruling by U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez said the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule has “been...
Arizona Statepnwag.net

Arizona Judge Vacates Navigable Waters Protection Rule

The District of Arizona court ruled this week to vacate the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. However, what the decision means for the rule is one of many questions yet to be answered. Three courts have refused to dismantle the NWPR, including last month when a federal court in South Carolina refused a similar request from plaintiff groups.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump rollback of clean water safeguards

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways and left them vulnerable to pollution from nearby development. The Biden administration had already said it plans to repeal the Trump-era rule and...
ImmigrationBoston Globe

Supreme Court’s damaging ‘Remain in Mexico’ ruling

The US Supreme Court delivered an extraordinary immigration order this week. It was a stamp of approval for former president Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” border program — officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols — which was adopted in early 2019. The controversial policy forced certain asylum seekers arriving at the US-Mexico border to stay in Mexico to await their hearings. The Supreme Court’s order allows a lower court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate the program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy