Two key unemployment compensation programs have expired, leaving millions of people with few economic choices as a result of the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. In a recently published article in Associated Press, on Monday, two important initiatives came to an end. One offered assistance to self-employed and gig workers while the other offered benefits to individuals who had been unemployed for more than six months. In addition, the $300 weekly supplementary unemployment compensation offered by the Biden administration expired on Monday also.