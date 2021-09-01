Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

This lakeside estate is the most expensive home for sale in Washington. Look inside

By TJ Macias
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery now and then, a home graces the real estate market that’s a work of art rather than a mere dwelling place. This chic lakeside estate listed for a whopping $28 million in Hunts Point, Washington, falls into the former category and happens to be the most expensive home up for sale in the Evergreen State.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Ballmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeside#Lake Washington#Seattle#Hunts Point#The Evergreen State#Realtor Com#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Prescott, AZcitysuntimes.com

This 1898 Victorian Home in Prescott Is On the Market Right Now

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years. Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated...
Cedar Lake, INNWI.com

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $304,900

The beautiful Balsam model features a covered front & side porch that are perfect to have guests enjoy some time outside. Upgraded the Designer Package! Plus, the open floor plan features a huge kitchen open to the dining and living space. Upgraded to the designer package. Off to the side of the kitchen, there is enough nice desk area for all your organizing needs. Closet space is everywhere inside this home. Inside this home you'll find with stunning kitchen cabinets, beautiful Shaw vinyl flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen, laundry baths & hallways. In the large bathrooms there are quartz counters. Outside includes a covered patio too!Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $346,900

Step inside this sunny & beautiful 3 bed/3.5 bath 2308 sqft 2 story home in Eastside Madison. The house features a spacious living room with fireplace; open concept kitchen and dining leads to the deck overlooking private wooded backyard; newer stainless appliances (2019); master suite with vaulted celling offers a walk-in closet and on-suite full bath; decent bedrooms with wood flooring; recently finished LL (2021) expands the house living space; newer AC (2020); Roof (2007); fresh paint throughout the house. Great location! Close to parks, school, and shopping.
Catalina Foothills, AZAZFamily

Catalina Foothills home with amazing views on market for $1.99 million

A home in the gated Skyline Country Club in the Catalina Foothills is now on the market for $1.99 million. The recently renovated home includes updated kitchen appliances, fireplaces throughout the home and a pool with perfect views of the mountains. The property features a unique bridge with iron accents that lead to the front entry. For more information about this property contact Bryan Durkin and Susan Neitzel with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Miami, FLPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This $19 Million House in Miami Designed by the Architect of the Apple Stores Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peak

Miami's architectural legacy is usually associated with the city's colorful version of the art deco movement from the 1920s and 1930s, as the city is home to the largest concentration of "resort architecture" from that era. But the Magic City has no shortage of statement modernist-inspired residences, and one of them just hit the market for $18.9 million.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Newly constructed houses you can buy in Morganton

This new construction home is located the NW Hickory Waterstone subdivision. Open floor plan features a large kitchen with white and gray cabinets, an island, beautiful granite countertops and granite backsplash. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities & separate toilet, and tile shower. House has a pantry & 2 additional linen closets for storage. House features 3 more bedrooms with large walk-in closets, these 3 bedrooms are situated on the second floor, and share a bathroom with a 2-sink vanity. Bathrooms have durable porcelain tile flooring. The rest of the flooring is prefinished hardwood, and waterproof and lifetime vinyl flooring. Large laundry room with beautiful tile. Living room features a modern, electric fireplace. Quiet view of the neighborhood. The neighborhood schools are excellent. Enjoy this beautiful house with a back neighborhood pond.
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

Inside a $21 Million Midcentury Modern Estate Frank Sinatra Once Called Home

It’s not exactly in “New York, New York,” but Frank Sinatra’s old Los Angeles digs still have plenty of midcentury-modern charm. Fans of the singer can now snap up the estate, located in the quiet suburb of Chatsworth, for $21 million. The home has a long history: It was built by architect William Pereira in 1949 and is one of only a small handful of private residences that he ever designed. Best known for his future-forward structures, Pereira’s résumé includes buildings such as the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The property was created...
Real EstateMerced Sun-Star

‘Mesmerizing’ estate listed for $30 million is most expensive in Idaho. Take a look

A bewitching lakeside estate has landed on the real estate market in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for $30 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the Gem state. “Located in the premier Estates portion of the Black Rock Development, this contemporary masterpiece is perfectly positioned to maximize the incredible setting and mesmerizing Coeur d’Alene Lake views,” the listing on Realtor says. “A mountain-modern marvel with ultra-high-end designer furnishings and beautifully balanced interior/exterior finishes.”
Caseyville, ILTelegraph

Look inside this $1.9 million Caseyville mansion

Here's your chance to own. your very own, modern mountain resort in OFallon Schools (K-12). It features an over 7,000-plus square-foot home on 4-plus acres, two lakes, granite saltwater pool and a luxury outbuilding. This is located at 139 Long Branch Lane in Caseyville. A custom double door entry opens...
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Tanglewood home comes with prime location (sponsored)

This home at 5408 Lynbrook Drive is on a corner lot in Tanglewood, just a few homes from Tanglewood Boulevard and blocks away from nearby shops and restaurants while also offering impressive oak trees, well-manicured landscaping, and elegant detailing. Interior features include an impressive floor plan and finishes including light-filled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy