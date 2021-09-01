Cancel
Brevard, NC

Brevard Community Band Awards Scholarships

transylvaniatimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the scholarship support of the Brevard Community Band, five local area student musicians are now able to further their music education. The band awarded $7,500 in scholarship funding for the 2021-2022 school year, with the selected students receiving individual scholarships of $1,500 each. The scholarships, which may be used for private music lessons and/or music camp, were established by the Brevard Community Band (BCB) to promote the growth of promising young musicians within the community. Students were selected based on their musician-ship, positive attitude, initiative and drive.

