Greenville County, SC

More than 500 breakthrough cases reported in the state

By Journal
 6 days ago

As of Tuesday, there have been 503 breakthrough cases and 116 breakthrough deaths reported for COVID-19 patients across South Carolina. In public health, a “breakthrough case” is when a fully vaccinated person later gets the disease they were vaccinated for. According to DHEC, no vaccine provides 100 percent protection against infection, so breakthrough cases are not new, and not unique, to COVID-19. There have been reports of COVID-19 breakthrough cases in South Carolina and throughout the U.S., and DHEC officials say this is not unexpected.

