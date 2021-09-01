New Avalon Park food hall prepares debut
A new food hall in Avalon Park is preparing to make its debut. The 8,000-square-foot Marketplace at Avalon Park will open on Sept. 18 at 3801 Avalon Park East Blvd. The location, within the master-planned community, originally was slated to open in the spring, but the date was pushed to this fall, Stephanie Lerret, senior vice president of marketing and community relations with developer Avalon Park Group, told Orlando Business Journal.www.bizjournals.com
