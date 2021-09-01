New Avalon Park food hall prepares debut

Welcome back to Eater News, a semi-regular round-up of mini news bites. Have info to share? Email intel to seattle@eater.com. Kirkland just landed some seriously coveted fried birds. Popular local chain Bok a Bok has opened its fifth location and first on the Eastside at the Village at Totem Lake for walk-up orders only at the moment, with plans on full service, including delivery, soon. As longtime fans know, Bok A Bok specializes in Korean and Southern styles of fried chicken served as strips, drumsticks, wings, and sandwiches, along with sides such as buttermilk biscuits, tater tots, and kimchi mac and cheese. The franchise got its start in White Center five years ago, and has steadily expanded since with locations in Burien, the U District, and Capitol Hill. In Kirkland, it’s joined by Don’t Yell at Me, a Taiwanese boba tea shop, ice cream purveyor Salt & Straw, and the California-based franchise Silverlake Ramen.