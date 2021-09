Jaleel White will reprise his iconic Family Matters role for Cartoon Network's Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, which will be written and executive-produced by Wyatt Cenac. “The holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa,” according to the special's logline. “In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit.”