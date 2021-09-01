'Cinderella' Review: Camila Cabello Shines in Progressive but Prosaic Reimagining of a Familiar Fairy Tale

Camila Cabello is going full princess in Cinderella, a new musical comedy adaptation of the fairy tale coming to Amazon Prime this weekend. Written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, New Girl), this version of Cinderella (played by Cabello) is more interested in getting her dress-making business off of the ground than she is in marrying the perfect prince. That said, she’s not immune to the charms of Prince Charming (Nicholas Galzitine). And the prince has his own issues with the royal crown—he’d rather not settle down with a wife and become king, much to the chagrin of his parents (Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver). Then, of course, there’s the whole evil step-mother thing to consider, played by Broadway legend Idina Menzel.