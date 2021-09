A recent test explored the use of modified Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs against static and moving targets at sea. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. As The War Zone highlighted just recently, torpedoes, such as the heavyweight Mk 48, are still king among the available weapons across the entire U.S. military when it comes to sinking enemy ships. Now, the U.S. Air Force is exploring ways it might be able to achieve the same kind of anti-ship lethality with air-launched weapons, including modified 2,000-pound class Joint Direct Attack Munition precision-guided bombs.