National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) met or surpassed all pledged goals in their small business subcontracting plan in their fifth year as the Test Operations and Sustainment contractor at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC). Small business goals are established in the NAS prime contract and performance against these goals is tracked annually to ensure collaboration with local, regional, and national members of the small business community to identify potential small business opportunities to successfully deliver products and services to support the AEDC mission. Goals are measured by identifying a percentage of subcontracting dollars spent for the year in six different small business categories.